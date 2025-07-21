Left Menu

Pound Struggles Amid UK's Fiscal Woes

The British pound slightly rose against the dollar and euro but stayed near recent lows as investors focus on Bank of England policies and the UK's fiscal challenges. Despite mixed economic signals, a quarter-point rate cut from the Bank of England remains likely, with fiscal risks impacting the currency's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:41 IST
Pound Struggles Amid UK's Fiscal Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound made modest gains against both the dollar and the euro on Monday, yet continued to hover near the multi-week lows it reached last week. This comes as investors concentrate on the Bank of England's policies and the UK's shaky fiscal landscape.

Recent data has painted a mixed picture for Britain's economy. While the labor market appears to be cooling, consumer price inflation has surged unexpectedly. Financial markets have largely priced in a quarter-point rate cut for the upcoming August 7 Bank of England meeting.

Adding to the pound's woes is growing fiscal risk, compounded by the government's struggle with welfare reforms. This may lead to potential tax increases to adhere to fiscal rules, amid weak growth projections. Meanwhile, consumer confidence has plummeted, signaling further economic challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025