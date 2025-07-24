Left Menu

STMicroelectronics' Financial Setback Sparks Industry Debate

STMicroelectronics reported its first quarterly loss in over a decade, inciting investor concern and governmental tensions. Restructuring costs outweighed expected profits, prompting the company to outline a cost-cutting plan including significant job cuts. Despite setbacks, revenue showed potential growth, hinting at a possible market upcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:27 IST
STMicroelectronics, a major player in the chip industry, announced its first quarterly loss in over ten years, disappointing investors and missing market expectations. The financial hit, attributed to restructuring costs, caused shares to plummet by 11% during early trading.

The company, which contributes significantly to the technology powering Tesla and Apple devices, reported a $133 million loss for the quarter. This contrasts sharply with an anticipated $56.2 million profit, as per a poll by LSEG. The operating loss factored in a $190 million impairment alongside restructuring and other expenses; without these, STMicro would have seen profits of $57 million.

Facing challenges in automotive, industrial, and consumer chip markets, STMicro has undertaken a cost-reduction strategy, including cutting 5,000 jobs in France and Italy by 2027. While this spurred tensions between the Italian and French governments, STMicro's revenue showed signs of recovery, potentially indicating a future upswing.

