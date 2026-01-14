Trump Administration Reverses Job Cuts at NIOSH, Protects Essential Services

The Trump administration has rolled back staffing reductions at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), reversing a prior decision that had led to mass job terminations. The agency, crucial for supporting coal miners, firefighters, and other high-risk occupations, was the center of administrative upheaval following earlier layoffs.

According to an official from the Department of Health and Human Services, the reversal occurred Tuesday night, ensuring NIOSH could continue its essential functions. This change was originally reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by department spokesperson Andrew Nixon, who reiterated the administration's commitment to maintaining essential services, including public health safeguarding and disease tracking.

Earlier this year, the Health and Human Services' sweeping job cuts affected several agencies, igniting concerns about the safety and welfare of workers in hazardous industries. The reinstatement decision underscores a shift in strategy as the administration aims to balance job revival in sectors like coal with comprehensive occupational safety oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)