The Resort, Mumbai and OMG Face of The Year: A Continued Partnership in Talent Discovery

The Resort, Mumbai renews its partnership with OMG Face of The Year, serving as the host for the talent hunt's finalists. With three days of shoots and guidance from celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, the partnership fosters talent in fashion and entertainment amidst stunning beachfront views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:43 IST
Abhijeet Adurkar - General Manager at The Resort. Image Credit: ANI
The Resort, Mumbai, a sprawling beachfront property, proudly announces the renewal of its partnership with OMG Face of The Year. Having hosted every season of this prestigious digital talent hunt, the resort stands ready to welcome the competition's top finalists once again.

Located on the picturesque shores of Madh-Marve, The Resort, Mumbai combines serene luxury with a vibrant atmosphere, creating an ideal environment for contestants to prepare for the grand finale. Over three days, the property will be the hub of activity, accommodating contestants and facilitating a series of creative challenges featuring Talented celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, who will capture the magic with the top 20 finalists.

Abhijeet Adurkar, General Manager at The Resort, Mumbai, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership. Parimal Mehhta, Founder of Blanckanvas Media and mastermind behind OMG Face of The Year, lauds the venue as an integral partner. Together, they aim to support talent and deliver memorable experiences. Stay tuned for the grand finale and captivating content from The Resort, Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

