Nestlé India Sees Profit Dip Amid High Commodity Costs

Nestlé India reported a 13.4% decline in net profit for June 2025, impacted by high commodity costs. Nonetheless, domestic and e-commerce sales grew, with key product categories bouncing back to volume-led growth. Stabilizing prices for key commodities are expected to provide some relief in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:51 IST
FMCG giant Nestlé India Ltd has reported a significant dip in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter, attributing a 13.4% decline to escalated commodity prices. The net profit dropped to Rs 646.59 crore compared to Rs 746.6 crore from the same period last year.

Despite this, Nestlé saw a 5.86% increase in product sales revenue, reaching Rs 5,073.96 crore. The company faced higher operating costs due to recent expansions. However, there is optimism as prices for edible oil, cocoa, and coffee show signs of stabilization.

Nestlé's domestic sales climbed 5.45%, and its e-commerce operations contributed significantly to overall sales. Key brands, such as Maggi and KitKat, exhibited strong growth, while the pet food segment also showcased robust performance. Export figures rose by 16% to Rs 213.95 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

