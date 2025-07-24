Nestlé India Sees Profit Dip Amid High Commodity Costs

FMCG giant Nestlé India Ltd has reported a significant dip in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter, attributing a 13.4% decline to escalated commodity prices. The net profit dropped to Rs 646.59 crore compared to Rs 746.6 crore from the same period last year.

Despite this, Nestlé saw a 5.86% increase in product sales revenue, reaching Rs 5,073.96 crore. The company faced higher operating costs due to recent expansions. However, there is optimism as prices for edible oil, cocoa, and coffee show signs of stabilization.

Nestlé's domestic sales climbed 5.45%, and its e-commerce operations contributed significantly to overall sales. Key brands, such as Maggi and KitKat, exhibited strong growth, while the pet food segment also showcased robust performance. Export figures rose by 16% to Rs 213.95 crore.

