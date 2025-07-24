Lotte India Launches PEPERO Snack to Capture Gen Z Market

Lotte India, a subsidiary of the South Korean Lotte Group, has introduced its popular biscuit snack brand, PEPERO, to the Indian market. This move aims to generate Rs 2,000 crore in revenue by offering India-specific 'original' and 'crunchy' flavours, which are slightly sweeter than their Korean counterparts.

Managing Director Milan Wahi stated that the launch reflects the evolving Indian snacking landscape, where consumers seek products aligned with their lifestyle and emotional needs. PEPERO is positioned in the mass-premium segment, primarily targeting the Gen Z demographic, consisting of approximately 377 million individuals in India.

The Rohtak facility in Haryana serves as Lotte India's first manufacturing plant outside Korea, with Rs 475 crore allocated for investment. Of this, Rs 225 crore is dedicated to PEPERO's business, and Rs 15 crore is earmarked for marketing. Priced competitively, the snack is expected to bolster Lotte's footprint in the burgeoning snacking sector.

