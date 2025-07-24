STMicro Faces Setback: A Chipmaker's Restructuring Challenge

STMicroelectronics, one of Europe's leading chipmakers, has reported its first quarterly loss in more than a decade. The second-quarter loss was attributed to a $190-million charge for restructuring and impairment costs, trailing market expectations substantially. The company's shares plummeted by 13%, marking a severe market reaction.

With an operating loss of $133 million, the French-Italian firm fell short of the anticipated $56.2 million profit, as predicted by an LSEG analyst poll. The company highlighted that without the financial burden of restructuring and impairment, it would have reported a $57 million profit, aligning with market expectations.

CEO Jean-Marc Chery remains optimistic about future growth, citing positive booking dynamics. However, amid strategic restructuring and layoffs, STMicro's upcoming financial performance hinges on overcoming geopolitical disruptions, potential trade tariffs, and the automotive chip market's downturn.

