Unlocking Trade Opportunities: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement

The historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement (CETA), signed on Thursday, eliminates tariffs across several sectors, poised to significantly enhance India's export capabilities. Key sectors like agriculture, marine products, and textiles will see zero-duty market access, providing a competitive edge to Indian exporters and opening new markets.

The agricultural sector will benefit hugely, with over 95% of tariff lines set to zero, promising a 20% growth in exports over the next three years, as India pushes toward its USD 100 billion agri-export target by 2030. Meanwhile, the marine industry's untapped potential will be unlocked through duty-free access to the UK's significant import market, particularly in shrimp and seafood.

Additionally, the agreement provides immense opportunities for India's textile, engineering, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors, with zero-duty access and streamlined procedures expected to boost competitiveness in the UK market. For Indian professionals, the FTA simplifies mobility, fostering a greater exchange of skills and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)