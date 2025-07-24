Left Menu

Unlocking Trade Opportunities: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (CETA) heralds a new era of tariff-free trade across various sectors, including agriculture, marine, textiles, chemicals, and services. This agreement boosts economic growth by eliminating tariffs, enhancing competitiveness, and creating significant market access for Indian exporters, particularly in labour-intensive and high-demand sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:33 IST
Unlocking Trade Opportunities: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement (CETA), signed on Thursday, eliminates tariffs across several sectors, poised to significantly enhance India's export capabilities. Key sectors like agriculture, marine products, and textiles will see zero-duty market access, providing a competitive edge to Indian exporters and opening new markets.

The agricultural sector will benefit hugely, with over 95% of tariff lines set to zero, promising a 20% growth in exports over the next three years, as India pushes toward its USD 100 billion agri-export target by 2030. Meanwhile, the marine industry's untapped potential will be unlocked through duty-free access to the UK's significant import market, particularly in shrimp and seafood.

Additionally, the agreement provides immense opportunities for India's textile, engineering, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors, with zero-duty access and streamlined procedures expected to boost competitiveness in the UK market. For Indian professionals, the FTA simplifies mobility, fostering a greater exchange of skills and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025