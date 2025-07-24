A remarkable increase in employment figures, from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, was reported by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Parliament, based on Reserve Bank of India data.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), a reputable data source recognized globally for its methodological robustness, highlights a steady rise in female Worker Population Ratios over recent years, alongside a notable drop in unemployment rates.

The extensive impact of these improvements is visible in the sharp reduction of youth unemployment, which now stands at 10.2 percent, markedly below the global average, challenging narratives of youth disengagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)