Record Employment Growth Marks Economic Resurgence

Employment in the country has surged to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, up from 47.5 crore in 2017-18, per RBI data. Female Worker Population Ratio has increased significantly from 2019 to 2023, while unemployment and youth unemployment rates have decreased, according to PLFS, a globally recognized data source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable increase in employment figures, from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, was reported by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Parliament, based on Reserve Bank of India data.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), a reputable data source recognized globally for its methodological robustness, highlights a steady rise in female Worker Population Ratios over recent years, alongside a notable drop in unemployment rates.

The extensive impact of these improvements is visible in the sharp reduction of youth unemployment, which now stands at 10.2 percent, markedly below the global average, challenging narratives of youth disengagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

