Orient Electric Innovates with Smart, Sleek BLDC Ceiling Fan Range

Orient Electric launches a new range of BLDC ceiling fans offering whisper-quiet performance and smart voice control. Available in over 40 colors, these fans aim to blend design with technology, catering to modern consumer styles, while delivering up to 50% energy savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:33 IST
Orient Electric Launches the Next-Gen BLDC Fan Range with 40+ Stylish Colour Options to Redefine Ceiling Aesthetics. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development, Orient Electric Limited, a key player in the CKA Birla Group, has unveiled a next-generation series of BLDC ceiling fans, emphasizing cutting-edge technology and aesthetic design. With whisper-quiet performance and smart voice control features at the helm, this launch marks a significant step forward in consumer durability.

The new range debuts amidst Indian consumers' shifting priorities toward lifestyle-oriented choices. Moving beyond mere utility, today's buyers seek products that are style-savvy, technologically advanced, and in harmony with contemporary living spaces. Orient Electric is responding to this trend with a collection that marries performance with striking aesthetics, reinforced by premiumization within the consumer durables sector.

Embodying diverse design inspirations, the Aeroseries fans draw from aeronautical ingenuity, setting new standards for ceiling fans. The Aero Series expands with models like Aerosense BLDC Pro and Aeroquiet Neu, offering a mix of smart features, energy-efficient usage, and vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the brand's engagement efforts include a podcast campaign featuring star ambassador MS Dhoni and South Indian influencer Madan Gowri, furthering its geographic reach and consumer connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

