Left Menu

Jazz Ensemble Withdraws in Protest: Trump Kennedy Center Controversy

The Cookers jazz ensemble canceled their New Year's Eve performances at the Kennedy Center after it was renamed to include President Trump. The renaming has led to a series of cancellations by artists. The controversy centers around the center's board decision, viewed by critics as a political maneuver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:31 IST
Jazz Ensemble Withdraws in Protest: Trump Kennedy Center Controversy

The Cookers jazz ensemble announced on Monday their decision to withdraw from the Kennedy Center's New Year's Eve concerts, protesting the recent renaming of the institution to include U.S. President Donald Trump's name. The ensemble emphasized jazz's roots in freedom and expression, aligning their cancellation with those values.

The Kennedy Center, previously promoting the Cookers' performance as an "all-star jazz septet," faced its latest boycott following multiple artist withdrawals. Richard Grenell, newly appointed by Trump as the center's president, labeled these cancellations as "derangement syndrome," dismissing them as political stunts by the institution's former leadership.

The board's decision to rename the venue as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts has sparked controversy. Critics argue it's a political move, with protests including a canceled Christmas concert and a dance company exit. Accusations of illegal action by the board coincide with concerns over Trump's influence on cultural institutions.

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

 United States
2
A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

 India
4
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025