Jazz Ensemble Withdraws in Protest: Trump Kennedy Center Controversy

The Cookers jazz ensemble announced on Monday their decision to withdraw from the Kennedy Center's New Year's Eve concerts, protesting the recent renaming of the institution to include U.S. President Donald Trump's name. The ensemble emphasized jazz's roots in freedom and expression, aligning their cancellation with those values.

The Kennedy Center, previously promoting the Cookers' performance as an "all-star jazz septet," faced its latest boycott following multiple artist withdrawals. Richard Grenell, newly appointed by Trump as the center's president, labeled these cancellations as "derangement syndrome," dismissing them as political stunts by the institution's former leadership.

The board's decision to rename the venue as The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts has sparked controversy. Critics argue it's a political move, with protests including a canceled Christmas concert and a dance company exit. Accusations of illegal action by the board coincide with concerns over Trump's influence on cultural institutions.