Booming Startup Ecosystem: Goa's Inclusive Growth

Goa has seen a dramatic increase in startups from 12 in 2017 to 651 in 2025. Among them, 310 are women-led, showcasing a trend of inclusivity. With diverse sectors represented, IT startups are the most prevalent. The state's proactive policies have been key to this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's startup ecosystem is flourishing, with the number of startups surging from a mere 12 in 2017 to an impressive 651 by 2025, according to Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte.

The minister highlighted the growth of women entrepreneurs, who lead 310 of these ventures, marking increased inclusivity within the sector. New startups have been consistently emerging, with 118 in 2023, 143 in 2024, and 105 in just the first half of 2025.

IT startups dominate the scene, with a significant presence of 76, followed by travel and tourism, and healthcare sectors. Goa's supportive policies, including financial aid and infrastructure backing, are credited for this vibrant startup surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

