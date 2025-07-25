Booming Startup Ecosystem: Goa's Inclusive Growth

Goa's startup ecosystem is flourishing, with the number of startups surging from a mere 12 in 2017 to an impressive 651 by 2025, according to Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte.

The minister highlighted the growth of women entrepreneurs, who lead 310 of these ventures, marking increased inclusivity within the sector. New startups have been consistently emerging, with 118 in 2023, 143 in 2024, and 105 in just the first half of 2025.

IT startups dominate the scene, with a significant presence of 76, followed by travel and tourism, and healthcare sectors. Goa's supportive policies, including financial aid and infrastructure backing, are credited for this vibrant startup surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)