Coempt Edu Teck Honored with 'EdTech Excellence Award of the Year'

In a significant recognition of its contributions to education technology, Coempt Edu Teck, headquartered in Hyderabad, has been awarded the 'EdTech Excellence Award of the Year' by Outlook Magazine. This accolade highlights the company's pivotal role in transforming examination solutions across India.

Founded with the vision of creating transparent and flawless evaluation systems, Coempt Edu Teck stands as a pioneer in the education sector. Under the leadership of V S N Raju, who boasts extensive expertise in education and technology, the firm provides cutting-edge platforms for efficient examination management in universities and other educational entities.

Reflecting on the award, CEO V S N Raju emphasized the company's dedication to resolving practical educational challenges with technology. Coempt Edu Teck's offerings, including AI-driven assessment tools, simplify and enhance educational processes while supporting frameworks like Outcome-Based Education (OBE) and NEP 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)