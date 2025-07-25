Left Menu

PUMA's Strategic Shift: Navigating Market Challenges

PUMA is facing challenges with high inventory levels affecting full-price sales. The company plans pricing adjustments to counter U.S. tariff impacts by late 2025. CEO Arthur Hoeld emphasizes the need for ambition and a fresh strategy amid a swiftly changing market environment, aiming for a brand reset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:02 IST
PUMA SE is experiencing elevated inventory levels, according to the company's CFO, contributing to a dip in full-price sales. The CFO highlighted the necessity to enhance sales strategies to mitigate this issue. Pricing adjustments to offset the repercussions of U.S. tariffs are set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Arthur Hoeld, PUMA's new CEO, noted the rapidly evolving market environments demand both ambition and pragmatism. He asserted that the company possesses immense potential but acknowledged the necessity for a brand refresh and a novel approach to overcome current industry challenges.

The CFO further revealed that proactive shipment deliveries to the U.S., ahead of scheduled tariff deadlines, have amplified inventory challenges. This underscores the need for PUMA to introspect and align its performance with its aspirations. More updates are expected as the company navigates these challenges.

