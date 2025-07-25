PUMA's Strategic Shift: Navigating Market Challenges

PUMA SE is experiencing elevated inventory levels, according to the company's CFO, contributing to a dip in full-price sales. The CFO highlighted the necessity to enhance sales strategies to mitigate this issue. Pricing adjustments to offset the repercussions of U.S. tariffs are set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Arthur Hoeld, PUMA's new CEO, noted the rapidly evolving market environments demand both ambition and pragmatism. He asserted that the company possesses immense potential but acknowledged the necessity for a brand refresh and a novel approach to overcome current industry challenges.

The CFO further revealed that proactive shipment deliveries to the U.S., ahead of scheduled tariff deadlines, have amplified inventory challenges. This underscores the need for PUMA to introspect and align its performance with its aspirations. More updates are expected as the company navigates these challenges.

