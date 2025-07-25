Cipla's Prominent Growth in Global Markets

Drug major Cipla announced on Friday a notable 10% rise in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 1,298 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This surge in profit is attributed to strong sales performance across key markets including India, Europe, and Africa.

The pharmaceutical giant reported that its total income from operations increased to Rs 6,957 crore, compared to Rs 6,694 crore in the equivalent period last year. Speaking on the results, Cipla's MD and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, highlighted the solid performance of their One-India business with a 6% year-on-year growth.

Vohra stated that the company is focusing on expanding its flagship brands, enhancing its market presence, and addressing regulatory challenges. Despite a 7% decline in North America sales, Cipla witnessed an 11% growth in Europe and a 14% rise in Africa, underscoring its robust international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)