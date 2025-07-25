Left Menu

Boost for India's Seafood: India–UK FTA Opens New Horizons for Kings Infra

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement marks a significant advancement for India's seafood industry, particularly benefitting Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. The FTA will allow 99% of marine products tariff-free entry into the UK, boosting exports and supporting sustainable aquaculture while benefiting fisherfolk and workers across the supply chain.

Kochi, July 25, 2025: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., renowned for its sustainable aquaculture and marine exports, has applauded the new India–UK Free Trade Agreement as a monumental step forward. The agreement ensures zero-duty access to 99% of marine products, including shrimp, tuna, and aquafeeds, opening up new opportunities in the UK's lucrative $5.4 billion seafood market.

The FTA is heralded as a 'game-changer' by Lalbert Cherian, CFO of Kings Infra Ventures, enhancing the competitiveness of Indian seafood. The company is set to expedite exports of antibiotic-free shrimp and other processed products. The resulting benefits will extend to thousands of stakeholders in the company's extensive supply chain.

The agreement will see improved profit margins due to tariff eliminations and also plans for UK-specific product launches. With operations across key Indian states, Kings Infra is geared up to scale production, expand its market footprint, and drive innovations in digital aquaculture.

