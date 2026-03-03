Left Menu

Fever Pitch: World Cup 2026 Ticket Demand Soars Amidst Global Tensions

As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, high ticket demand contrasts with political unrest and security concerns. Despite geopolitical tensions and exorbitant prices, nearly two million tickets have been sold. The event promises financial success but faces criticism for being elitist and inaccessible.

Updated: 03-03-2026 15:34 IST
Fever Pitch: World Cup 2026 Ticket Demand Soars Amidst Global Tensions
With just 100 days remaining until the 2026 World Cup kicks off across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the demand for tickets is soaring, despite the steep prices and geopolitical tensions hanging over the event. Fans are voicing concerns over accessibility in light of the recent U.S. attacks on Iran and subsequent unrest.

Some spectators express apprehension regarding travel logistics and safety, citing fears over U.S. immigration policies and regional instability. Despite these worries, FIFA's ticket sales have exceeded expectations, underscoring the event's allure.

However, skyrocketing ticket prices and a vigorous secondary ticket market have raised eyebrows. FIFA maintains that revenue from ticket sales will support football's global development, yet critics argue the tournament risks becoming an elitist event, priced out of reach for many fans.

