Russia's Strategic Rate Cut: Reviving Growth and Curbing Inflation

The Russian central bank reduced its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 18%, aiming to boost lending and stimulate economic growth amid slowing inflation. The move aligns with expectations and reflects efforts to balance economic growth. A stronger rouble and deflationary trends supported this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the Russian central bank announced a cut in its key interest rate by 200 basis points, bringing it down to 18%. This decision aims to stimulate lending and drive economic growth against the backdrop of slowing inflation rates.

The shift comes as the most significant reduction since May 2022 when economic recovery followed the initial impact of Western sanctions post-military actions in Ukraine. Current deflationary trends and a stronger rouble have bolstered this move.

Despite pressures to lower rates further, the central bank maintains a cautious approach to ensure stability, aiming for a 4% inflation target by 2026. The bank forecasts GDP growth between 1% and 2%, addressing concerns from Russia's business sector over high investment costs.

