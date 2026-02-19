Left Menu

Wall Street's Tech Trouble: Shifting Sentiments and AI Jitters

Wall Street faced a dip as heavyweight tech stocks faltered while Walmart gained following a positive fiscal forecast. Concerns over AI's impact sparked anxiety among investors. The Federal Reserve's minutes indicated a cautious approach to interest rates amidst economic indicators showing stability.

Wall Street's major indexes stumbled on Thursday, ending a three-day rally for the S&P 500. Despite gains in Walmart shares following a positive fiscal forecast, tech giants like Apple and Meta saw declines, reflecting investor concerns over high valuations and AI's disruptive potential.

Broader market trends show a dip in AI-linked stocks, despite the previous enthusiasm. Kim Forrest from Bokeh Capital cited the market's swift bias changes as signs of investor nervousness. Meanwhile, energy stocks saw a rise due to geopolitical concerns boosting crude oil prices.

The Federal Reserve's recently released minutes reveal a unified stance to hold interest rates steady, although potential rate hikes remain on the table depending on inflation data. Labor market reports show stability, adding complexity to the Fed's future monetary decisions.

