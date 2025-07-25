Merck Foundation Marks ART Day by Expanding Fertility Care in Africa, Asia

In a significant celebration of World Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Day 2025, the Merck Foundation—philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany—reaffirmed its transformative commitment to building fertility and reproductive health capacity across Africa and Asia. Working alongside African and Asian First Ladies, who serve as Ambassadors of the Foundation’s renowned “More Than a Mother” campaign, the Foundation continues to champion access to quality fertility care, dismantle infertility stigma, and empower women through social and economic inclusion.

Fertility Training Milestone: Over 700 Scholarships in 41 Countries

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign, highlighted the organization’s outstanding progress:

“We are proud to share that we’ve provided 716 scholarships in Fertility, Embryology, and Sexual & Reproductive Care to young doctors from 41 countries in Africa and Asia. Many of our alumni are now the first local experts in their countries.”

This includes pioneering fertility care in countries where such services were previously non-existent, such as The Gambia, Burundi, Guinea, Chad, Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Through this initiative, Merck Foundation is not only building a new generation of fertility specialists and embryologists but also enhancing public health systems and fostering equitable healthcare access.

Inclusive Health Systems: Beyond Fertility

The Foundation’s health impact spans far beyond reproductive care. Out of 2,280 scholarships awarded across 52 countries, over 392 were granted for Postgraduate Diplomas and Master’s Degrees in fields such as:

Sexual and Reproductive Medicine

Clinical Psychiatry

Women’s Health

Urology

Family Medicine

Laparoscopic Surgery

Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction

This strategic investment in underserved medical specialties is helping to close critical gaps in healthcare across the Global South.

Breaking Infertility Stigma Through Multi-Faceted Advocacy

Infertility affects more than 180 million couples in developing countries, with women disproportionately blamed and shamed. Cultural stigma leads to psychological violence, divorce, ostracization, and deep emotional suffering. Through the “More Than a Mother” campaign, Merck Foundation confronts these injustices with powerful tools of change:

Education and Awareness: Merck Foundation has trained over 3,700 journalists from more than 35 countries to report sensitively on infertility, reproductive health, and gender equality.

Community Engagement: The Foundation's “Empowering Berna” initiative provides vocational training and micro-enterprise support to infertile women, offering them economic independence and dignity. Lives have been transformed in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Niger, Malawi, and the Central African Republic.

Children’s Literature and Animation: In partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation launched the More Than a Mother storybook, now translated into English, French, and Portuguese. It teaches children values of respect, empathy, and inclusion, with an animated film version bringing the message to life for broader audiences.

Pan-African Media Content: Dr. Kelej's popular television program Our Africa, features fashion designers, artists, and public figures discussing health and societal issues—including infertility. Watch episodes: Episode 3 Episode 5 Episode 10



Music as Medicine: Songs to Heal and Inspire

Merck Foundation has produced nearly 30 original songs that speak to infertility, female empowerment, and reproductive rights. These include:

These songs help drive social change through art, sparking vital conversations and dismantling harmful beliefs.

Listen to the full collection here: All “More Than a Mother” Songs

Awards That Inspire Change

To further promote awareness and creativity, Merck Foundation annually hosts the “More Than a Mother” Awards, inviting journalists, fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians, and students to submit original content that challenges stigma and inspires inclusive mindsets.

“We invite the African community in media, fashion, film, and music to apply for this year’s awards by submitting their work to submit@merck-foundation.com,” said Dr. Kelej.

A Global Movement Rooted in Local Realities

Merck Foundation’s growing network of partners—especially African and Asian First Ladies—has been instrumental in advancing reproductive justice and gender equity across borders.

From rural clinics in Malawi to policy discussions in Ghana, Merck Foundation’s “More Than a Mother” campaign is transforming reproductive health from a taboo into a human right, and infertility from a curse into a medical condition that deserves care and compassion.

As the world commemorates World ART Day 2025, Merck Foundation’s work underscores that no woman should be defined solely by her ability to bear children, and that every individual deserves access to fertility care, information, and dignity.