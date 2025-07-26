Greene Secures €224M to Build Five Waste-to-Resource Plants Across Spain

In a bold move to advance Spain’s circular economy and reduce reliance on landfilling and incineration, Spanish environmental technology firm Greene Enterprise has finalized a €224 million financing deal with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Santander. The agreement will fund the development of five cutting-edge industrial plants aimed at converting non-recyclable waste into valuable industrial materials through advanced pyrolysis technology.

The investment marks a significant milestone in Spain’s transition toward a greener economy and more sustainable waste management infrastructure. The plants will be strategically located across Aragón, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castile and León, and Catalonia, creating regional employment opportunities and supporting local industrial ecosystems.

Revolutionizing Waste Treatment in Spain

Founded on the vision of a cleaner, circular future, Greene Enterprise is pioneering next-generation waste valorization technology. The company’s patented processes are designed to treat non-recyclable industrial and urban solid waste, biomass, and sewage sludge, converting these materials into pyrolytic oil, char, and other industrial-grade reusable by-products.

Unlike traditional incineration or landfill practices, Greene’s advanced pyrolysis technology breaks down organic material in the absence of oxygen, transforming waste into high-energy outputs while minimizing CO₂ emissions.

“Our solution diverts problematic waste from landfills and incinerators, offering a sustainable alternative that contributes to both the circular economy and climate mitigation,” said a Greene Enterprise spokesperson.

Plant Locations and Timeline

The five industrial-scale waste treatment facilities will be located in:

Muel (Zaragoza)

La Selva del Camp (Tarragona)

San Cristóbal de Entreviñas (Zamora)

Madridejos (Toledo)

As Somozas (A Coruña)

The Valogreene CML Madridejos and Valogreene Recinor As Somozas projects are already in the final stages of construction and are expected to be commissioned by 2026. All five plants are scheduled to become operational between 2026 and 2029.

Two of these plants — in Aragón and Galicia — have been officially designated as projects of priority interest by the respective autonomous communities, recognizing their strategic importance for regional development and environmental management.

Waste Conversion at Industrial Scale

Collectively, the five plants will have a total treatment capacity exceeding 200,000 tonnes per year. They are specifically designed to process the reject fraction of waste — the non-recyclable residue left after standard sorting and recycling processes. This approach tackles one of the most pressing challenges in modern waste management: what to do with the material that cannot be reused through conventional means.

Once operational, the plants are expected to produce:

Pyrolytic oil – a renewable, energy-rich liquid that can be used in industrial processes or further refined.

Char – a carbon-rich solid suitable for various uses, including as a soil amendment or industrial raw material.

Other reusable outputs that can be reintegrated into manufacturing supply chains.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Beyond environmental benefits, the Greene projects are poised to deliver meaningful economic and social returns. Each facility is projected to generate over 20 direct jobs and 40 indirect jobs, boosting employment in the often underdeveloped towns where they are located. These roles span from plant operation and logistics to maintenance and supply chain services.

“The Valogreene plants will play a key role in revitalizing local economies while helping Spain meet its sustainability and climate goals,” said an EIB representative.

Aligned With European Green Priorities

The initiative aligns directly with the EU Circular Economy Action Plan, which aims to promote waste reduction, product reuse, and sustainable production methods across member states. Moreover, it supports several key pillars of the EIB’s 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap, including:

Climate action and environmental sustainability

Innovation in green technologies

Reducing regional disparities through cohesion policy

EIB’s involvement underscores the growing focus of European financial institutions on supporting projects that deliver both climate benefits and local development.

A Model for the Future

With increasing global concern over waste pollution and the climate crisis, Greene Enterprise’s financing deal represents more than just another infrastructure project — it’s a model for sustainable industry transformation. By leveraging private innovation and public financing, Greene’s plants demonstrate how countries can turn waste into wealth while creating green jobs, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring that even the hardest-to-recycle materials find new life.

As the first facilities near completion and others follow in the coming years, Greene Enterprise and its partners are helping pave the way for a more resilient, resource-efficient, and climate-responsible Europe.