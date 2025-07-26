West African Agribusinesses Go Digital with New ITC-Led E-Commerce Initiative

In a bold move to empower small agribusinesses in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire to tap into regional markets, the International Trade Centre (ITC) has launched a transformative capacity-building initiative under the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade (EAT) Programme. This regional effort aims to close the widening digital gap that has hindered West African agro-entrepreneurs from scaling operations and engaging meaningfully in cross-border e-commerce.

Many small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises in West Africa continue to be excluded from digital marketplaces, largely due to poor digital literacy, low online visibility, and minimal access to e-commerce tools. While these businesses hold the potential to thrive in a rapidly digitizing trade environment, they often remain confined to local markets. Recognizing this challenge, ITC has taken action to build grassroots digital capacity and create a stronger, more inclusive trade ecosystem.

Regional Training to Build Local Champions

To address these structural barriers, the ITC hosted a five-day “training of trainers” workshop in April 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, bringing together:

6 newly appointed national e-commerce advisors (3 each from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire)

8 representatives from four national business support institutions (BSOs)

These organizations include:

National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS)

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d’Ivoire (CCI-CI)

National Chamber of Agriculture of Côte d’Ivoire (CNA-CI)

The program provided a comprehensive toolkit to these stakeholders to support 30 agribusinesses (15 per country) in going digital and accessing regional trade opportunities. The training curriculum emphasized practical knowledge and skills transfer to help the advisors become national champions for e-commerce development.

“In my view, agro-processors will need this hands-on training to increase their visibility,” noted Ibrahima Bamba, Agricultural Advisor at CNA-CI. Anuoluwapo Odubanjo, an e-commerce Advisor for Nigeria, added: “Thanks to this training, I’m ready to support agribusinesses in developing tailored e-commerce strategies—from choosing the right platforms to managing online sales—so they can scale up their operations.”

Training Focus: Practical Tools for Digital Engagement

The training modules were designed to be highly interactive and hands-on, covering essential aspects of digital trade including:

Digital marketing and content creation

E-commerce platform selection and listing optimization

Online payment systems and digital finance tools

Cross-border logistics and shipping coordination

Customer service and feedback management

Real-life case studies and peer learning sessions provided participants with applicable examples and encouraged cross-country collaboration. Importantly, the training emphasized tailoring strategies to the specific needs of rural and small-scale agribusinesses, many of whom face additional barriers such as limited internet connectivity and low digital confidence.

Early impact indicators are promising. 11 participants reported a substantial improvement in their digital capacity, with several developing concrete action plans to assist agribusinesses in their communities. These include proposals to train rural entrepreneurs, facilitate online product listings, and support businesses in using digital payments and delivery services.

Laying the Foundation for Inclusive Digital Trade

Since its inception in 2018, the EAT Programme has focused on enhancing agricultural trade across the ECOWAS region by building local institutional capacity, strengthening value chains, and now, fostering digital inclusion. With regional trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gaining momentum, improving digital readiness is crucial to ensuring that small businesses are not left behind.

By focusing on national-level expertise, ITC’s approach empowers local institutions and advisors to drive long-term impact, rather than relying solely on short-term external interventions. This model ensures sustainability and aligns with broader development goals, such as SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

What Comes Next?

The newly trained e-commerce advisors are expected to begin rolling out localized support programs for agribusinesses by late 2025. These efforts will include:

Follow-up training sessions in rural areas

One-on-one digital coaching for selected SMEs

Workshops on platform onboarding and product branding

Collaborative sessions with tech startups and logistics providers

ITC is also working to expand partnerships with tech enablers, payment gateways, and logistics companies to provide tailored solutions for agri-SMEs in West Africa.

Building a Digitally Connected Agricultural Economy

Through initiatives like this, the ITC and its partners are helping transform agricultural trade in West Africa—from traditional, locally confined operations to digitally empowered enterprises capable of participating in regional and global markets.

As digital tools become increasingly critical to business success, this initiative not only equips entrepreneurs with vital skills but also lays the foundation for a more inclusive, resilient, and competitive agricultural economy in the region.