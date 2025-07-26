Left Menu

Air India Moves Swiftly with Compensation After Tragic Crash

Air India has begun disbursing interim compensation to the families of 166 out of the 260 victims involved in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Plans to release funds to an additional 52 families are underway. The airline also established a trust dedicated to supporting the crash victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After a devastating Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India has disbursed interim compensation to the families of 166 victims. The airline is in the process of compensating the families of 52 more victims.

The crash claimed 241 lives onboard, with the total death toll reaching 260, including ground fatalities. In response, the airline announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh per family.

Additionally, the Tata Group airline established 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' to assist victims and pledged support for reconstruction efforts at BJ Medical College Hostel. Interim payments will be settled against any final compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

