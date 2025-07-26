Air India Moves Swiftly with Compensation After Tragic Crash

After a devastating Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India has disbursed interim compensation to the families of 166 victims. The airline is in the process of compensating the families of 52 more victims.

The crash claimed 241 lives onboard, with the total death toll reaching 260, including ground fatalities. In response, the airline announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh per family.

Additionally, the Tata Group airline established 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' to assist victims and pledged support for reconstruction efforts at BJ Medical College Hostel. Interim payments will be settled against any final compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)