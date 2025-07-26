Air India Moves Swiftly with Compensation After Tragic Crash
Air India has begun disbursing interim compensation to the families of 166 out of the 260 victims involved in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Plans to release funds to an additional 52 families are underway. The airline also established a trust dedicated to supporting the crash victims.
- Country:
- India
After a devastating Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India has disbursed interim compensation to the families of 166 victims. The airline is in the process of compensating the families of 52 more victims.
The crash claimed 241 lives onboard, with the total death toll reaching 260, including ground fatalities. In response, the airline announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh per family.
Additionally, the Tata Group airline established 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' to assist victims and pledged support for reconstruction efforts at BJ Medical College Hostel. Interim payments will be settled against any final compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRISKPE Expands Cross-Border Payment Solutions for Cooperative Banks
Tragedy in the Skies: Unraveling Air India AI171 Crash Investigation
Unveiling the Dark Side: The Payment Crisis in Pakistan's Drama Industry
Fatal AI171 Crash: Chip Malfunction Raises Critical Questions
UBT Sena MP Questions Transparency in AI171 Crash Report Handling