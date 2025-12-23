Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts MGNREGA Workforce Benefits and Payments

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that MGNREGA workers will receive wages within seven days, instead of the previous 15, and workdays will rise from 100 to 125. The daily wage remains Rs 252, as set by the central government, though discussions around wage increases continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:27 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced significant changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), intended to benefit workers in the state. Payments, which were previously delayed up to 15 days, will now be disbursed within seven days, ensuring more timely support for workers.

During a session in the state Assembly, Minister of State for Rural Development Vijay Lakshmi Gautam confirmed the details, stating the daily wage for MGNREGA workers in Uttar Pradesh remains fixed at Rs 252, as decided by the central government. This comes despite calls from lawmakers to increase the minimum wage to Rs 700 amid rising inflation.

Questions were raised by Samajwadi Party member Anil Pradhan regarding the pending Rs 200 crore in wages and concerns over inflation impacting workers' livelihoods. Gautam reiterated that both wage settings and days of employment are under the central government's jurisdiction, while highlighting the renamed scheme's historical context, formerly known as NREGA.

