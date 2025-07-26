RPG Life Sciences Perseveres Amid Marginal Profit Dip

RPG Life Sciences has faced a marginal decline in profit after tax for the June 2025 quarter, reporting Rs 26.29 crore compared to Rs 26.76 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite this, the company's revenue from operations increased by 2% to Rs 168.92 crore from Rs 165.42 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Managing Director Ashok Nair emphasized that the company's sales growth momentum continues, underlining the strength of their strategic execution and operational excellence.

RPG Life Sciences is pushing forward with plans to accelerate its International Formulations and API segments. Nair mentioned the rapid onboarding of new customers, market expansion, and new molecule launches as key growth drivers. The company is also exploring inorganic growth opportunities to further fortify its growth strategy and deliver lasting value for stakeholders.