Left Menu

RPG Life Sciences Perseveres Amid Marginal Profit Dip

RPG Life Sciences reported a slight decline in profit after tax for the June 2025 quarter, while revenue rose by 2%. The company aims to sustain growth through strategic expansion in domestic and international markets and is exploring inorganic opportunities to create lasting stakeholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:16 IST
RPG Life Sciences Perseveres Amid Marginal Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RPG Life Sciences has faced a marginal decline in profit after tax for the June 2025 quarter, reporting Rs 26.29 crore compared to Rs 26.76 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite this, the company's revenue from operations increased by 2% to Rs 168.92 crore from Rs 165.42 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Managing Director Ashok Nair emphasized that the company's sales growth momentum continues, underlining the strength of their strategic execution and operational excellence.

RPG Life Sciences is pushing forward with plans to accelerate its International Formulations and API segments. Nair mentioned the rapid onboarding of new customers, market expansion, and new molecule launches as key growth drivers. The company is also exploring inorganic growth opportunities to further fortify its growth strategy and deliver lasting value for stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025