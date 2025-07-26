Left Menu

Speeding Car Hits On-Duty Policemen on CET Duty

Two on-duty traffic policemen were injured when a speeding vehicle hit them early on Saturday morning. The incident happened while they responded to a reported vehicle's punctured tire. The injured officers were rushed for medical treatment, while the car driver fled the scene.

Two on-duty traffic policemen were injured early Saturday when a speeding vehicle hit them. The incident occurred around 5:30 am as the officers responded to a report of a car with a punctured tire on MG Road.

While moving from IFFCO Chowk towards MG Road, Constable Rohit and HKRN employee Kaushal were struck from behind by a speeding car that then fled the scene. They sustained serious injuries and were initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Park Hospital for advanced care.

DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan visited the hospital to check on their condition. A case has been registered against the fleeing driver, and an investigation is ongoing.

