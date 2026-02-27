Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

In a rare occurrence at the Allahabad High Court, a judge reserved a verdict after acknowledging exhaustion and hunger. The case involved Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, who cited physical incapacitation after a grueling session handling multiple cases.

The marathon hearing, extending late into the evening, followed a Supreme Court remand demanding a fresh decision. Despite his best efforts to expedite proceedings, Justice Vidyarthi deferred his verdict, noting the toll taken by an arduous docket.

The day's heavy caseload featured 235 cases, with only 29 new matters addressed. This decision highlights the immense pressure on the judiciary to meet deadlines while handling complex legal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)