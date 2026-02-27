Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold
A judge at the Allahabad High Court, unable to continue due to exhaustion and hunger, reserved a verdict on a significant case remanded by the Supreme Court. Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, after a marathon hearing, deferred the decision, highlighting the challenge of handling a heavy caseload in limited time.
India
- India
In a rare occurrence at the Allahabad High Court, a judge reserved a verdict after acknowledging exhaustion and hunger. The case involved Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, who cited physical incapacitation after a grueling session handling multiple cases.
The marathon hearing, extending late into the evening, followed a Supreme Court remand demanding a fresh decision. Despite his best efforts to expedite proceedings, Justice Vidyarthi deferred his verdict, noting the toll taken by an arduous docket.
The day's heavy caseload featured 235 cases, with only 29 new matters addressed. This decision highlights the immense pressure on the judiciary to meet deadlines while handling complex legal matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
