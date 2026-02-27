Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

A 13-year-old girl has succumbed to a suspected jaundice outbreak in Hazara Singh Wala village, situated near the Indo-Pakistan border in Mamdot block. Health officials confirmed on Friday that 22 other children have tested positive for the illness, prompting swift intervention from medical teams.

The tragic incident, believed to be triggered by contaminated water, has alarmed local health authorities. They have promptly conducted an extensive door-to-door survey to assess and manage the situation. The deceased, Shailja, had been a cheerful Class 4 student before her condition quickly deteriorated, leaving her family devastated.

A total of 58 blood samples were tested, with 22 returning positive for Leptospirosis. The infection typically spreads through contact with water or soil tainted by animal urine. Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma announced an IAS-level inquiry is already in progress, aiming for a comprehensive report within 72 hours. Meanwhile, affected water supplies have been suspended as alternative arrangements, including water tankers, are in place, and a special 30-bed ward has been established at the Mamdot Health Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)