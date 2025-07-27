Left Menu

Lodha Developers Plot Aggressive Real Estate Expansion Amid Strong Housing Demand

Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch Rs 17,000 crore worth of residential projects by March to meet consumer demand. Executive Director Sushil Kumar Modi highlighted that sustained demand and economic growth would drive their sales target of Rs 21,000 crore for this fiscal year, a 19% increase from last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:51 IST
Lodha Developers Plot Aggressive Real Estate Expansion Amid Strong Housing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant, Lodha Developers Ltd, is set to push forward with Rs 17,000 crore in new residential projects by March, responding to a booming demand for housing. The company's Executive Director, Sushil Kumar Modi, expressed optimism about the buoyancy of the housing market, attributing it to post-pandemic dynamics, economic expansion, tax relief measures, and lowering interest rates on home loans.

Modi affirmed confidence in achieving a Rs 21,000 crore sales target this fiscal year, a 19% increase from the previous year. The company has a robust launch strategy in place, expecting to unveil Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects during the 2025-26 fiscal period, spurred by recent land acquisitions.

On the financial front, Lodha Developers reported a 42% rise in net profit for Q1, amounting to Rs 675.1 crore. The company's total income also jumped to Rs 3,624.7 crore in Q1 of the 2025-26 fiscal year, solidifying its leading position in the Indian real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025