Lodha Developers Plot Aggressive Real Estate Expansion Amid Strong Housing Demand
Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch Rs 17,000 crore worth of residential projects by March to meet consumer demand. Executive Director Sushil Kumar Modi highlighted that sustained demand and economic growth would drive their sales target of Rs 21,000 crore for this fiscal year, a 19% increase from last year.
Real estate giant, Lodha Developers Ltd, is set to push forward with Rs 17,000 crore in new residential projects by March, responding to a booming demand for housing. The company's Executive Director, Sushil Kumar Modi, expressed optimism about the buoyancy of the housing market, attributing it to post-pandemic dynamics, economic expansion, tax relief measures, and lowering interest rates on home loans.
Modi affirmed confidence in achieving a Rs 21,000 crore sales target this fiscal year, a 19% increase from the previous year. The company has a robust launch strategy in place, expecting to unveil Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects during the 2025-26 fiscal period, spurred by recent land acquisitions.
On the financial front, Lodha Developers reported a 42% rise in net profit for Q1, amounting to Rs 675.1 crore. The company's total income also jumped to Rs 3,624.7 crore in Q1 of the 2025-26 fiscal year, solidifying its leading position in the Indian real estate market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
