Bangladesh Boosts U.S. Trade to Ease Tariff Tensions

To alleviate trade tensions and reduce tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Bangladesh has ordered 25 aircraft from Boeing and increased imports of key American goods. These measures aim to address a $6 billion trade deficit with the U.S. and protect Bangladesh's export sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a strategic move to defuse escalating trade tensions, Bangladesh has agreed to purchase 25 aircraft from Boeing and ramp up imports of key American commodities. The step comes as the country seeks to mollify the impact of steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

A senior official emphasized the significance of this deal, citing an urgent need for new aircraft within the coming years. "We need new aircraft urgently, possibly within the next couple of years," stated Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, increasing the initial order from 14 to 25 jets.

Simultaneously, Bangladesh is boosting imports of U.S. wheat, soybean oil, and cotton to counteract a $6 billion trade deficit. This initiative includes a five-year contract to import 700,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat annually. These efforts are focused on strengthening trade relations and mitigating any adverse effects on its vital garments industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

