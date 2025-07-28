Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Train Derails in Southwestern Germany

A passenger train derailed near Riedlingen, southwestern Germany, resulting in several fatalities and injuries among approximately 100 passengers. The train was traveling between Sigmaringen and Ulm. Images show carriages jackknifed and overturned, though largely intact. Details of the incident are still emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Train Derails in Southwestern Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred in southwestern Germany on Sunday when a passenger train derailed, resulting in several deaths, according to reports from German media citing security sources.

A police spokesperson in Stuttgart confirmed multiple injuries among the roughly 100 passengers on board. At least two carriages left the tracks near Riedlingen, as the train traversed a 90-kilometer route between Sigmaringen and Ulm.

Photographs from German news agency DPA depict carriages, though largely intact, jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides. The full extent of the derailment's impact is still being assessed as authorities investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025