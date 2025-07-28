Tragedy Strikes as Train Derails in Southwestern Germany

A tragic accident occurred in southwestern Germany on Sunday when a passenger train derailed, resulting in several deaths, according to reports from German media citing security sources.

A police spokesperson in Stuttgart confirmed multiple injuries among the roughly 100 passengers on board. At least two carriages left the tracks near Riedlingen, as the train traversed a 90-kilometer route between Sigmaringen and Ulm.

Photographs from German news agency DPA depict carriages, though largely intact, jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides. The full extent of the derailment's impact is still being assessed as authorities investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)