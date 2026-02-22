Historic Revelry: Mandi's Seven-Day Shivratri Fair Culminates with Grand Procession
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the closing procession of the International Shivratri Fair. The event, held in Mandi, celebrated its 500th year with over 200 deities in attendance. Thousands gathered at Chhota Bazar, marking an exuberant conclusion to the seven-day festivities.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla led the grand closing procession of the seven-day International Shivratri Fair in Mandi on Sunday.
The governor performed the ceremonial puja of Madhav Rai, the principal deity of Mandi Estate, before heading the procession that began at the district commissioner's office and concluded at Paddle Ground.
The fair, marking its 500th anniversary, saw over 200 deities in attendance, with festive revelries filling the air as the town streets teemed with thousands of devotees.
