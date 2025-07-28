Tragedy Strikes: Train Derailment in Southern Germany
A tragic train derailment in southern Germany claimed the lives of at least three people while leaving others severely injured, according to authorities. The accident, which occurred near Riedlingen, is under investigation by federal and local police. Approximately 100 passengers were onboard during the crash.
A train derailment in southern Germany resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and left several others with serious injuries, according to recent reports.
The tragic incident occurred on Sunday near Riedlingen and has prompted an investigation into the cause by both federal and local police authorities. Officials have yet to determine how many passengers sustained injuries.
At the time of the derailment, the regional passenger train had approximately 100 people aboard, further highlighting the gravity of the incident.
