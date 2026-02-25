Filmmaker’s Residence Shooting: New Developments in Ongoing Investigation

A special court on Wednesday extended the police remand of the suspected main shooter and six others involved in the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence until March 4. The court cited the necessity for extensive investigation into various aspects of the crime, including reconnaissance of the location.

Authorities requested an additional ten days of custody, emphasizing that some crucial evidence, particularly weapons, were yet to be recovered. They argued that further investigation into the alleged reconnaissance by the accused was required. Moreover, the case now includes additional charges under the Arms Act.

The accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, were apprehended in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on February 14. Eleven individuals have been arrested in relation to the case, with five already in judicial custody. Notable gang figure Shubham Lonkar had claimed responsibility for the incident via social media, linking him to other criminal activities, including a case involving Salman Khan.