Left Menu

Filmmaker’s Residence Shooting: New Developments in Ongoing Investigation

A special court has extended police remand until March 4 for the main shooter and six others involved in the Rohit Shetty shooting case, emphasizing the need for a deeper investigation into the crime, including reconnaissance aspects. The police aim to recover more evidence and explore the accused's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:17 IST
Filmmaker’s Residence Shooting: New Developments in Ongoing Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court on Wednesday extended the police remand of the suspected main shooter and six others involved in the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence until March 4. The court cited the necessity for extensive investigation into various aspects of the crime, including reconnaissance of the location.

Authorities requested an additional ten days of custody, emphasizing that some crucial evidence, particularly weapons, were yet to be recovered. They argued that further investigation into the alleged reconnaissance by the accused was required. Moreover, the case now includes additional charges under the Arms Act.

The accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, were apprehended in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on February 14. Eleven individuals have been arrested in relation to the case, with five already in judicial custody. Notable gang figure Shubham Lonkar had claimed responsibility for the incident via social media, linking him to other criminal activities, including a case involving Salman Khan.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
2
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
3
India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

 Australia
4
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026