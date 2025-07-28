Left Menu

Deadliest Air Crash in South Korea: A Timeline of Jeju Air Tragedy

On December 29, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport, claiming 179 lives—the deadliest air disaster in South Korea. A preliminary report highlights a bird strike during landing and ensuing engine failures as the aircraft attempted a go-around before crashing.

In a tragic turn of events, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport on December 29, resulting in 179 fatalities. This incident is recognized as the deadliest air disaster in South Korea's history. Preliminary investigations reveal a dramatic chain of events involving a bird strike and subsequent engine malfunctions.

At 8:54:43 a.m., Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 contacted Muan airport air traffic control, preparing for a final approach. Just minutes later, the crew received a caution about bird activity, prompting a go-around to avoid the risk. During this maneuver, the aircraft struck a flock of birds, causing engine vibrations and surges.

Despite swift emergency procedures, the flight spiraled into catastrophe. At 9:02 a.m., the plane belly-landed on the runway before eventually crashing into an embankment. The investigation continues as authorities piece together critical information from the flight's black boxes.

