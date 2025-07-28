Emergency Slide Drama at Denver: Landing Gear Scare on American Airlines Flight

In a dramatic turn of events, passengers on American Airlines Flight 3023 had to use emergency slides to evacuate a smoking plane at Denver International Airport, following what officials described as a possible landing gear issue.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, was set to depart for Miami when a loud boom was heard shortly after takeoff, causing the aircraft to shake violently, reported Shay Armisteaz, a passenger on the flight.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire, and the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation. Minor injuries were reported, though with gratitude, passengers recounted their safe escape amid chaotic scenes on the runway.