Emergency Slide Drama at Denver: Landing Gear Scare on American Airlines Flight
Passengers on American Airlines Flight 3023 used emergency slides following a potential landing gear issue at Denver International Airport. The Boeing 737 MAX 8, bound for Miami, experienced a shaky takeoff prompting an evacuation. Minor injuries were reported, and the FAA is investigating the incident.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic turn of events, passengers on American Airlines Flight 3023 had to use emergency slides to evacuate a smoking plane at Denver International Airport, following what officials described as a possible landing gear issue.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, was set to depart for Miami when a loud boom was heard shortly after takeoff, causing the aircraft to shake violently, reported Shay Armisteaz, a passenger on the flight.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire, and the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation. Minor injuries were reported, though with gratitude, passengers recounted their safe escape amid chaotic scenes on the runway.