Aeroflot Faces System Disruptions Amidst Information Failure
Aeroflot, Russia's national airline, announced on Monday that a failure in its information systems could lead to temporary disruptions in its operations.
The carrier indicated that passengers might experience schedule adjustments, with potential flight delays and cancellations.
Details of the issue were shared through Aeroflot's Telegram channel, aiming to alert passengers to possible changes in their travel plans.
