Aeroflot Faces System Disruptions Amidst Information Failure

Aeroflot, the Russian national carrier, announced a system failure affecting its information systems, potentially causing disruptions in service operations. This includes possible flight delays and cancellations. The airline communicated these challenges through a post on the Telegram messaging app, notifying passengers of expected scheduling adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aeroflot, Russia's national airline, announced on Monday that a failure in its information systems could lead to temporary disruptions in its operations.

The carrier indicated that passengers might experience schedule adjustments, with potential flight delays and cancellations.

Details of the issue were shared through Aeroflot's Telegram channel, aiming to alert passengers to possible changes in their travel plans.

