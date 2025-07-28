Left Menu

China Urges Japan's Caution on Taiwan After Visit by Taiwanese Official

China's foreign ministry called on Japan to handle Taiwan-related matters more cautiously following Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung's visit to Japan. Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun protested Japan's decision to host what China deems separatist activities disguised as a private trip, warning it sends a misleading signal.

China's foreign ministry has urged Japan to approach Taiwan-related issues with greater caution. This follows a recent visit by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung to Japan, an event that has sparked controversy.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun conveyed China's strong protest during a routine press address, criticizing Japan for hosting the Taiwanese official.

Guo expressed concerns that Japan's actions provide a stage for activities Beijing considers separatist, arguing that the visit, labeled as a private trip, projects a significant error in international diplomacy.

