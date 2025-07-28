China Urges Japan's Caution on Taiwan After Visit by Taiwanese Official

China's foreign ministry has urged Japan to approach Taiwan-related issues with greater caution. This follows a recent visit by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung to Japan, an event that has sparked controversy.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun conveyed China's strong protest during a routine press address, criticizing Japan for hosting the Taiwanese official.

Guo expressed concerns that Japan's actions provide a stage for activities Beijing considers separatist, arguing that the visit, labeled as a private trip, projects a significant error in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)