NHC Foods Diversifies with Lotmor Partnership, Reports Strong Financial Growth
NHC Foods Limited has signed an MoU with Lotmor Brands to manufacture beverages under the 'Nature Day' brand. As part of its diversification strategy, the company aims to expand into India's retail sector. The firm's revenue surged by 63.1% for FY 2024-25, reflecting its strong financial performance.
- Country:
- India
NHC Foods Limited, a notable player in the agricultural commodities and spices export sector, has announced a significant strategic partnership. The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Lotmor Brands to manufacture a variety of beverages and related products under the Lotmor's 'Nature Day' brand.
This MoU marks NHC Foods' strategic shift as it seeks to diversify beyond its traditional exports, aiming to establish a presence in India's organized retail market. The company plans to leverage this partnership to meet the increasing demand for high-quality packaged beverages propelled by changing consumer preferences.
The announcement coincides with impressive financial results. NHC Foods reported a 63.1% rise in revenue for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs. 341.41 crore, while net profit rose 184.7% to Rs. 6.69 crore. The company's recent EGM approved increasing share capital and issuing convertible warrants to strengthen its market position.
