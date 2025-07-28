Left Menu

NHC Foods Diversifies with Lotmor Partnership, Reports Strong Financial Growth

NHC Foods Limited has signed an MoU with Lotmor Brands to manufacture beverages under the 'Nature Day' brand. As part of its diversification strategy, the company aims to expand into India's retail sector. The firm's revenue surged by 63.1% for FY 2024-25, reflecting its strong financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:07 IST
NHC Foods Diversifies with Lotmor Partnership, Reports Strong Financial Growth
NHC Foods Signs Strategic MoU with Lotmor Brands to Accelerate Growth and Diversification. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NHC Foods Limited, a notable player in the agricultural commodities and spices export sector, has announced a significant strategic partnership. The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Lotmor Brands to manufacture a variety of beverages and related products under the Lotmor's 'Nature Day' brand.

This MoU marks NHC Foods' strategic shift as it seeks to diversify beyond its traditional exports, aiming to establish a presence in India's organized retail market. The company plans to leverage this partnership to meet the increasing demand for high-quality packaged beverages propelled by changing consumer preferences.

The announcement coincides with impressive financial results. NHC Foods reported a 63.1% rise in revenue for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs. 341.41 crore, while net profit rose 184.7% to Rs. 6.69 crore. The company's recent EGM approved increasing share capital and issuing convertible warrants to strengthen its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025