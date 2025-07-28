Cyber Attack Disrupts Aeroflot's Operations

An unverified online statement from a hacking group named Silent Crow has announced they are behind an attack on Aeroflot's information infrastructure. The claim, circulated on Monday, suggests Belarusian hackers were also participants in the breach.

As a result of this cyber attack, Aeroflot, the prominent Russian airline, reported a significant failure in its information systems, leading to the cancellation of more than 40 flights on Monday.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the legitimacy of Silent Crow's statement, leaving the involvement of the claimed hackers an open question as investigations continue.