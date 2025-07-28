Left Menu

Cyber Attack Disrupts Aeroflot's Operations

Hackers, claiming to be from the group Silent Crow, have supposedly targeted Russian airline Aeroflot, disrupting its information systems and causing the cancellation of over 40 flights. Belarusian hackers are also alleged to be involved in the cyber attack, though authenticity remains unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Russia

An unverified online statement from a hacking group named Silent Crow has announced they are behind an attack on Aeroflot's information infrastructure. The claim, circulated on Monday, suggests Belarusian hackers were also participants in the breach.

As a result of this cyber attack, Aeroflot, the prominent Russian airline, reported a significant failure in its information systems, leading to the cancellation of more than 40 flights on Monday.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the legitimacy of Silent Crow's statement, leaving the involvement of the claimed hackers an open question as investigations continue.

