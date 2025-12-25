Flight Cancellations and Passenger Impact Amid Foggy Skies

IndiGo, a prominent domestic airline, cancelled 67 flights across various airports, including Agartala and Bengaluru, citing 'forecasted' bad weather and operational reasons. Most cancellations were due to anticipated poor weather conditions, with only four attributed to operational challenges, as reported on their website.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated December 10 to February 10 as the crucial fog window, requiring airlines to deploy pilots trained for low-visibility conditions and use CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft. Despite an original schedule of 15,014 weekly flights, IndiGo's operations have been curtailed following mass cancellations due to revised pilot rest norms.

The DGCA has initiated an investigation, forming a panel to explore operational disruptions at IndiGo. The airline's recent advisory highlights ongoing weather-related challenges, prompting passenger frustration amidst delays. The panel's findings, expected soon, may address systemic issues affecting operational stability.