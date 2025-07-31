Canon Named Global Leader in Sustainability-Focused Remanufacturing by IDC

Canon has solidified its global leadership in sustainability and circular economy practices after being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hardcopy Remanufacturing 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition from IDC, a premier global market intelligence provider, reinforces Canon’s status as a pioneer in remanufactured printing solutions, particularly as businesses worldwide shift focus toward environmentally responsible operations.

The IDC MarketScape report analyzed eight major vendors operating in the global print and document solutions industry. Canon stood out for its comprehensive and long-standing approach to remanufacturing, recycling, and refurbishing, reflecting the company’s deep integration of sustainability into product design, development, and service delivery.

A Legacy of Circular Innovation

Canon’s remanufacturing credentials date back several decades. As the IDC MarketScape report noted:

“Canon has been remanufacturing its products since the last millennium and has a wealth of experience and resources across the globe to meet current and future market trends for reuse.”

This historical depth translates into a mature and scalable remanufacturing system that allows Canon to extend the lifecycle of devices, minimize waste, and optimize resource use.

One of the cornerstones of this strategy is Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE multifunction device portfolio, which includes both monochrome and colour A3 devices across various speed segments. These remanufactured devices undergo a stringent process of cleaning, part replacement, and quality testing, ensuring they perform like new while reducing their environmental footprint.

Canon’s Flagship Remanufactured Products

Canon markets its remanufactured imageRUNNER ADVANCE models under different labels globally:

imageRUNNER ADVANCE ES and ES+ in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Refreshed Series in Japan

These devices are built with at least 90% reused parts and are rigorously tested in Canon’s specialized remanufacturing facilities. In addition to quality and performance, these devices are equipped with updated firmware and software, ensuring security and workflow productivity remain top-tier — making them both cost-effective and environmentally conscious choices for modern offices.

Canon also extends its remanufacturing approach to its wide-format printing business, where it refurbishes Arizona production print systems, helping graphic and industrial print customers meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing output quality.

Supporting the Circular Economy

At the heart of Canon’s sustainability commitment lies a robust circular economy strategy. This approach ensures that products and components are reused, recycled, or refurbished, minimizing the demand for virgin resources. Canon’s circular solutions not only deliver economic value to customers but also support global climate goals by lowering carbon emissions.

“Reusing, recycling, and repairing our products for a second life is a core part of our approach,” said Hiro Imamura, Executive Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions at Canon Europe. “We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in this important IDC MarketScape report. We will continue to accelerate our efforts towards the circular economy, reducing impacts across every single part of our business and expanding our sustainable product range.”

EcoVadis Platinum Recognition and Carbon Goals

Canon’s leadership in sustainability has also earned it a Platinum Rating from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of companies globally. This rating reflects Canon’s excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, with a particularly strong showing in the 99th percentile overall.

Canon’s broader goal is to achieve carbon net-zero emissions by 2050, and it is pursuing this through multiple pathways:

Eco-design and manufacturing of energy-efficient products

Sustainable sourcing and supply chain engagement

Waste minimization through recycling and closed-loop systems

Customer education and empowerment to adopt sustainable practices

Cartridge and Toner Recycling

Canon’s inkjet cartridge recycling program, active since 1996, spans 15 countries in Europe. In Canon Bretagne, France, the company operates a closed-loop recycling system for toner cartridges, collecting and refilling used toner bottles and redistributing them to the European market — significantly reducing plastic waste and contributing to a circular supply chain.

Since 2011, this system has helped Canon eliminate the need for virgin plastic in many of its consumable products, aligning closely with both European regulatory goals and the company’s internal sustainability benchmarks.

Driving the Future of Sustainable Print

As demand grows for eco-conscious solutions in the print industry, Canon continues to redefine what is possible with remanufactured and refurbished technologies. With its global infrastructure, decades of experience, and strong partnerships, Canon is enabling customers to transition toward lower-carbon, circular business models.

The IDC MarketScape recognition not only validates Canon’s current strategy but also signals its ability to lead the industry into a future where efficiency, innovation, and sustainability coexist.