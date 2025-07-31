Tariffs and Inflation: U.S. Economic Trends in Focus

Inflation in the United States saw an uptick in June, largely attributed to import tariffs inflating the prices of certain goods. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in June, following an increase of 0.2% in May. This aligns with economists' predictions of heightened price pressures in the latter part of the year.

The latest inflation data was reflected in the second quarter's gross domestic product report, demonstrating a cooling trend but still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Inventory levels, accumulated before President Donald Trump's broad import duties, are still being reduced. Economists anticipate that rising import costs will soon be transferred to consumers, with companies like Procter & Gamble already announcing price hikes on some products to counterbalance tariff expenses.

The PCE price index excluding food and energy also rose by 0.3% in June. Meanwhile, the Fed has opted to hold its interest rates steady, despite pressures for rate cuts. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that the anticipated price increases due to tariffs may persist longer than initially anticipated, suggesting a slow adaptation process. Consumer spending, central to economic activity, gained 0.3% in June, contributing to a 3.0% economic growth rate in the second quarter after a decline at the year's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)