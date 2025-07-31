Left Menu

Star-Backed Sri Lotus Developers IPO Sees Tremendous Demand As Subscriptions Soar

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, supported by Bollywood stars and investor Ashish Kacholia, saw its IPO subscribed 10.34 times on the second bidding day. The raised Rs 237 crore will fund subsidiaries' real estate projects and general corporate purposes. Non-institutional category led the subscriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:17 IST
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, a real estate company with Bollywood endorsements and investor Ashish Kacholia backing, witnessed its initial public offering (IPO) being oversubscribed by 10.34 times on Thursday, the second day of bidding. The data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) indicated bids for 40,99,20,100 shares versus 3,96,58,730 available.

Non-institutional investors showed heightened interest, subscribing 15.95 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 8.89 times. The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted an 8.69 times subscription, signifying robust demand.

The IPO, scheduled to conclude on Friday, aims to raise Rs 792 crore exclusively through fresh issue shares, which will finance subsidiaries' real estate projects and corporate purposes. Anand Kamalnayan Pandit leads the company, focusing on luxury redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

