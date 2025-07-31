Left Menu

WNS Procurement Earns 'Leader' Status in NelsonHall 2025 Evaluation

WNS Procurement has been recognized as a 'Leader' by NelsonHall in its 2025 Procurement Transformation evaluation. The company excels in creating integrated procurement ecosystems with extensive expertise in AI-powered tools and client-centric solutions, marking its strong position in the procurement sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:18 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra – WNS Procurement has achieved 'Leader' status in NelsonHall's 2025 Procurement Transformation evaluation, solidifying its role as a top performer in the field. Known for integrating advanced AI tools and customized client solutions, WNS stands out in the procurement industry.

The recognition underscores WNS Procurement's robust capability to transform procurement functions and drive business growth. NelsonHall commended the company for its proficiency across various indirect spend categories and seamless integration with Finance & Accounting operations.

WNS continues to enhance its offerings through AI and analytics, as highlighted by CEO Keshav R. Murugesh. This focus positions WNS as a frontrunner in procurement transformation, supported by strategic acquisitions and an expansive digital suite.

