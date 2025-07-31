WNS Procurement Earns 'Leader' Status in NelsonHall 2025 Evaluation
Mumbai, Maharashtra – WNS Procurement has achieved 'Leader' status in NelsonHall's 2025 Procurement Transformation evaluation, solidifying its role as a top performer in the field. Known for integrating advanced AI tools and customized client solutions, WNS stands out in the procurement industry.
The recognition underscores WNS Procurement's robust capability to transform procurement functions and drive business growth. NelsonHall commended the company for its proficiency across various indirect spend categories and seamless integration with Finance & Accounting operations.
WNS continues to enhance its offerings through AI and analytics, as highlighted by CEO Keshav R. Murugesh. This focus positions WNS as a frontrunner in procurement transformation, supported by strategic acquisitions and an expansive digital suite.
