Reviving 'Spirit': Prabhas and Triptii Dimri Shine in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Latest Venture

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for previous successes like 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh', returns with 'Spirit', featuring actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

A first look poster released on New Year's Day depicts Prabhas shirtless with bandages, while Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette, hinting at intense drama.

Alongside the leads, the film also features accomplished actors Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi. Interestingly, 'Spirit' made headlines last year due to an alleged fallout between Deepika Padukone and Vanga, prompting the actress to exit the project.

