Reviving 'Spirit': Prabhas and Triptii Dimri Shine in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Latest Venture

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new film 'Spirit', starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, unveils its first look poster, showcasing a battered Prabhas with Dimri lighting his cigarette. Also featuring Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi, the project comes after Vanga's successful films like 'Arjun Reddy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for previous successes like 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh', returns with 'Spirit', featuring actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

A first look poster released on New Year's Day depicts Prabhas shirtless with bandages, while Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette, hinting at intense drama.

Alongside the leads, the film also features accomplished actors Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi. Interestingly, 'Spirit' made headlines last year due to an alleged fallout between Deepika Padukone and Vanga, prompting the actress to exit the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

