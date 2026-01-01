Left Menu

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

An explosion and subsequent fire at 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed at least 10 lives and caused numerous injuries. Authorities have cordoned off the area and instituted a no-fly zone. The incident remains under investigation as the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion and fire at an upscale bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, turned a night out into tragedy, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others.

Sky News, citing police sources, reported the fatalities could rise, although officials have not confirmed exact numbers. The fire erupted at 1:30 a.m. in the bar 'Le Constellation', leaving authorities grappling with the aftermath.

The entire area is under lockdown with a no-fly zone enforced, as investigators scramble to determine what caused the explosion. Over 100 people were present when the incident occurred, heightening the urgency of the investigation.

