Left Menu

M&B Engineering IPO Sees Strong Demand Amid Investor Interest

M&B Engineering Ltd's initial public offering was subscribed 2.90 times on its second day. Retail investors subscribed 9.46 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 4.26 times. The IPO includes a mix of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale, totaling Rs 650 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:22 IST
M&B Engineering IPO Sees Strong Demand Amid Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

M&B Engineering Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) attracted strong demand, securing subscriptions of 2.90 times on the second day of trading.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the offering received bids for 2,83,79,046 shares against the 97,98,309 shares available, with the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category seeing 9.46 times subscription. Non-institutional investors subscribed 4.26 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) absorbed 2 per cent of the offering.

The Gujarat-based company aims to raise Rs 650 crore through a combination of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale by promoters. Proceeds will be directed towards equipment procurement, debt payment, and general corporate expenses. The IPO's price bracket stands between Rs 366 and Rs 385, and M&B Engineering is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on August 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025