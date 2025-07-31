Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with Industry Giants to Boost Startup Growth

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has partnered with Roche Products and HDFC Capital Advisors to support startups. Roche will assist startups in healthcare sectors with expert mentorship and technology access, while HDFC will focus on affordable housing startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:28 IST
DPIIT Partners with Industry Giants to Boost Startup Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced new collaborations with Roche Products (India) and HDFC Capital Advisors to bolster the growth of startups across various sectors.

Roche Products is set to aid startups focusing on critical therapeutic fields such as oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, haematology, and rare diseases, by providing mentorship from global experts and facilitating access to state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, HDFC Capital Advisors will concentrate on supporting startups that are innovating in the affordable housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025