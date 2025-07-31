DPIIT Partners with Industry Giants to Boost Startup Growth

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced new collaborations with Roche Products (India) and HDFC Capital Advisors to bolster the growth of startups across various sectors.

Roche Products is set to aid startups focusing on critical therapeutic fields such as oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, haematology, and rare diseases, by providing mentorship from global experts and facilitating access to state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, HDFC Capital Advisors will concentrate on supporting startups that are innovating in the affordable housing sector.

