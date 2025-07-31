Left Menu

Mizoram's Vital NH-306 Under Repair: Essential Vehicle Movement Affected

Commercial vehicles on NH-306/NH-6 between Vairengte and Aizawl will halt operations from August 4 to 9 to expedite the repair of Mizoram's vital transport link. The halting is not a protest but a means to allow repair work. Threats of agitation loom if repairs are delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:42 IST
Mizoram's Vital NH-306 Under Repair: Essential Vehicle Movement Affected
In a bid to expedite repairs on Mizoram's NH-306/NH-6, commercial vehicle operators have decided to halt operations from August 4 to 9. This strategic pause is intended to facilitate the rapid restoration of this crucial roadway connecting Mizoram and Assam.

While the vehicle operators insist that this hiatus is not a form of protest, they have expressed willingness to stage demonstrations if the state government and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) fail to complete the necessary repairs in a timely manner. The most affected stretch, the Sairang-Kawnpui sector, has borne the brunt of monsoon damage.

Although the repairs are ongoing, essential supplies continue to flow into the region, with hundreds of trucks, including LPG and oil tankers, being granted passage daily. Meanwhile, numerous vehicles remain stranded, underscoring the pressing need for swift infrastructure rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

